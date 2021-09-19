For our world empire, 'losing' goes with the territory
Sloth. Folly. Terrorism. All these would make foreign interventions to help alien peoples fail as frequently as they succeeded. The good results left behind would be marked mainly by the graves of your dead. The locals would be taught to hate your legacy, and your lily-livered allies would cast blame. Lesser nations would take up simple tasks that won acclaim for achieving nothing — “the lightly proffered laurel, and easy ungrudged praise.” But a great people could never “call too loud on freedom.” Let time pass, and they would be judged well by the wise.www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 0