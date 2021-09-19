CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For our world empire, 'losing' goes with the territory

By Bruce Gilley
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSloth. Folly. Terrorism. All these would make foreign interventions to help alien peoples fail as frequently as they succeeded. The good results left behind would be marked mainly by the graves of your dead. The locals would be taught to hate your legacy, and your lily-livered allies would cast blame. Lesser nations would take up simple tasks that won acclaim for achieving nothing — “the lightly proffered laurel, and easy ungrudged praise.” But a great people could never “call too loud on freedom.” Let time pass, and they would be judged well by the wise.

The Free Press

Our View: 911: In world of more danger, hope

The 9/11 attacks assuredly changed America forever, but they also changed the idea of America forever. Security was no longer a given or taken for granted. Now, as one police officer in Saturday’s upcoming report recounted, every errant backpack on a street corner calls for the bomb squad. Before 9/11, it was some school kid’s forgotten books.
yoursun.com

COLUMN: The day our world changed

It was around 8:30 a.m. and I had my nose into my computer screen, probably working on the next day’s Viewpoint page. I noticed some people gathering around a small television we had put on a wall in the newsroom. There were gasps. I needed to check this out. What...
Birmingham Star

This is decisive decade for our world: Biden at UNGA

New York [US], September 21 (ANI): In his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) since taking office, US President Joe Biden referred to huge losses around the world from the COVID-19 pandemic and said this is "a decisive decade for our world" which will "quite literally determine our futures."The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on Tuesday.
Rudyard Kipling
Mark Twain
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Graveyard of Empires

Per the New York Times (NYT), the British, over an 80-year period, fought three wars in Afghanistan, occupying or controlling the country and losing thousands of people. The British left in disgrace in 1919. Additionally, the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, reportedly trying to quell a civil war and...
Washington Examiner

John Kerry says we have 'tough choices' between climate change and ... genocide

John Kerry, the U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, is torn. On the one hand, he said this week that the United States has a duty to speak out against China’s human rights abuses, including its genocide of the Uyghurs. Then again, Kerry added, the U.S. can't allow crimes against humanity to stand in the way of collaborating with China to fight climate change.
Washington Examiner

Biden is losing Latin America

When it comes to foreign policy and national security in the Americas, the crisis on our southern border has rightly dominated the headlines. But there’s another, less-recognized setback happening for the United States far south of the Rio Grande or the Sonora Desert: crumbling relationships with Latin American countries. Given...
Washington Examiner

China is deleting its own stars from the internet

We were promised great things when the United States opened trade with communist China. We were told free trade would expose the Middle Kingdom to Western values of liberty and democracy. We were told free trade would loosen the Chinese Communist Party's grip on its people and neighbors and soften the regime's single-minded pursuit of being the dominant global superpower.
Americas
Afghanistan
Vietnam
Washington Examiner

Don't slay the Space Force

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman has introduced a bill that would disband the Space Force. Cosponsored by other far-left Democrats such as Rashida Tlaib and Maxine Waters, the logic behind the bill is weak. Huffman says , "The long-standing neutrality of space has fostered a competitive, non-militarized age of exploration." He wants the new military branch to be enveloped back into the Air Force. This will allow the nation to "turn our attention back to where it belongs: addressing urgent domestic and international priorities like battling COVID-19, climate change, and growing economic inequality."
Huntsville Item

OUR VIEW: The day the world stopped turning

Twenty years ago, on a Tuesday morning in September, people were at work. Kids in school. Tourists sightseeing. Moms grocery shopping. Travelers boarding flights. Our nation of individuals buzzed along, step by daily step. Then, for first time in many of our lifetimes, our country came to a standstill. Together,...
AFP

'We're desperate': Haitian migrants' hopes fade at US border

Clinging to ropes, some carrying children on their shoulders, Haitian migrants stranded at the US border cross the Rio Grande back into Mexico in search of food, water or medical treatment. The Haitians, some carrying food on their heads, cross the Rio Grande holding onto ropes that allow them to wade through apparently calm waters that can sometimes hide strong currents.
The Independent

The Latest:

The Latest on the UN General Assembly:___UNITED NATIONS — Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel seized on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan to blast the United States for what he said is a history of foreign policy disasters. “Occupation only leaves destruction, and no country has the right to impose its will on sovereign nations,” Días Canel said in a pre-recorded video shown at the U.N. General Assembly. “Afghanistan is not an isolated case. It has been evidence that where the United States intervenes, there is an increase in instability, deaths, suffering and enduring scars.” Afghanistan was just one example the Cuban...
Washington Examiner

European Union hypocrisy reaches new heights

Following the signing of the trilateral "AUKUS" security pact between the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, the voices of "European strategic autonomy" are again echoing in parts of the European Union. Led by an angry French government, whose submarine contract with Australia was aborted, Europeans are being told...
Washington Examiner

Pramila Jayapal claims we're the fourth most impoverished nation on the planet

With the Biden administration's spending dreams on the cusp of death, Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal took to Twitter to demand we tax the rich, in the process claiming that we have the fourth-highest poverty rate on the planet. There is not one possible way to spin the figures to...
