Records are meant to be beaten, but the goals that Novak Djokovic continues to reach will hardly be within the reach of the next generation of tennis players. Incredible numbers for a player who made history in the past years (the apex certainly in 2016 with the conquest of all four Slam tournaments in the same season) and managed to give continuity in the results, confirming himself at the highest levels even in these last years.

TENNIS ・ 13 DAYS AGO