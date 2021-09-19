Gotta Run: Your digestive system and ‘keeping things moving’
While on my recent bicycle ride, I had lots of time to think about numerous subjects. I remember having an interesting discussion with a very good friend about getting your day off to a good start. With many ways to define a good start, I chose this week to discuss what we can do to enhance our digestive efforts. The friend said, “Nothing better to start your morning than a quick and productive trip to the bathroom, before moving on to doing other things to make the best day possible.”www.salisburypost.com
Comments / 0