For most people, the process of picking a Christmas tree is simple. You look at the space you have in your home, assess your budget, go to the store and find a tree that fits your requirements. Generally speaking, the fuller the tree is, the better. But, not when it comes to alternative Christmas trees. There are, of course, some exceptions to the rule. For instance, in some states across America, people have started their own regional alternatives to the traditional tree. Examples include trees made of sand in Florida, poinsettia trees in California and lobster trap trees in New England. The...

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO