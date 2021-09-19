Business roundup: New managing director takes helm at Piedmont Players Theatre
SALISBURY — Bradley Moore will be joining Piedmont Players Theatre in November as the new managing director. Bradley Moore has spent most of his life working professionally in theater and the music business. A Maryland native and graduate of Winthrop University in South Carolina, he moved to Nashville in 2005. Moore spent eight years on the road as a tour manager and production coordinator for LeAnn Rimes, Jessica Simpson and India Arie.www.salisburypost.com
