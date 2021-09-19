STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, presents the exhibit Portraits of American Trees-Tom Zetterstrom 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Sept. 19 through Oct. 31. In his 40-year quest across North America, Zetterstrom has gathered images of innumerable species from a wide range of topographies and ecosystems. As forests ecosystems decline, he continues to search for the most memorable trees, those “curious survivors slowly rising like giants through the centuries.” Free with garden admission. For information, visit http://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events; 413-298-3926; or info@berkshirebotanical.org.