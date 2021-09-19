CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stockbridge, MA

Portraits of American Trees

hudsonvalley360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, presents the exhibit Portraits of American Trees-Tom Zetterstrom 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily Sept. 19 through Oct. 31. In his 40-year quest across North America, Zetterstrom has gathered images of innumerable species from a wide range of topographies and ecosystems. As forests ecosystems decline, he continues to search for the most memorable trees, those “curious survivors slowly rising like giants through the centuries.” Free with garden admission. For information, visit http://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events; 413-298-3926; or info@berkshirebotanical.org.

www.hudsonvalley360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Stockbridge, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Stockbridge, MA
Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

An election audit prompted by the Republican-controlled Arizona state Senate appears to confirm President Biden won Maricopa County, Ariz., in the 2020 presidential election, several news outlets reported. An official report by Cyber Ninjas, the contractor who was hired for the audit, is slated to be given to the state...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy