Faith, NC

Doug Creamer column: Our story

By Post Lifestyles
Salisbury Post
 5 days ago

We all have a story. We have unique experiences that make us who we are today. Those experiences, combined with our perception of how we see God interacting with our lives, creates our testimony. Our testimony is our “God story.” Do we see God as close and intimate with us, or a more distant God who watches over us?

