Glad to see return of Canada geese and welcome fall to Gold Hill
Autumn is about to make her appearance in Gold Hill. The muscadines are ripening, the soybean fields are turning gold, and the Canada geese are flying back home. I appreciate the beauty of the muscadine vines and the golden soybean fields, but I have a special place in my heart for the Canada goose. No one has missed these wonderfully obnoxious waterfowl more than my bird dog, Luke, and me. In late spring, they departed Gold Hill for destinations unknown, and now they are returning to the farm field and pond behind my home.www.salisburypost.com
Comments / 0