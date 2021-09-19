Keepin it poppin’: The Old 97 Kettlecorn Company adapts during pandemic, earns honor
SPENCER — The COVID-19 pandemic forced many Americans to reflect on their lives and rethink their careers. Coleman Wilson was one of them. After working everywhere from “greenhouses to warehouses,” Wilson decided earlier this year to go all in on the business his family started in 2016 — The Old 97 Kettlecorn Company. The move came after a long bout with the virus, which gave him plenty of time to think.www.salisburypost.com
Comments / 0