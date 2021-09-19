A youth-driven Met fashion exhibit for a changing world

New York is done with dressing down: the splashy black-tie Met Gala returned Monday, with a cohort of Gen-Z's glitterati hosting the A-lister bash famed for its over-the-top panache -- and, despite the pandemic, this year the fashion was so fierce one guest wielded a sword. The crowd of some 400 actors, athletes, poets and performers -- all of whom were either vaccinated or had tested negative for Covid-19 -- was largely maskless on the cream carpet, defying the global coronavirus pandemic that forced the cancellation of last year's event. "It's so surreal," US rapper Megan Thee Stallion, attending the Gala for the first time and dressed by designer Coach to evoke old Hollywood glamor, told AFP. "I feel like, oh my gosh, Houston, Texas we made it! ... I'm excited to be here."

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO