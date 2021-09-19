CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Watts column: Upcoming training events and shows

By Post Lifestyles
Salisbury Post
All private pesticide license applicators are required to obtain two hours of “V” training and two hours of “X” training for recertification. N.C. Cooperative Extension, Rowan County and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services are offering various opportunities to help you achieve this requirement. Due to COVID-19, space is limited and all participants must register in advance. All trainings will be held at the N.C Cooperative Extension, Rowan County Center at 2727 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

