CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Why Wynn Duffy Was the Worst Character on Justified

By Tom Foster
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are characters that become fan favorites somehow even though they’re come of the worst characters in a story that anyone could ever imagine, meaning that they’re always in life for themselves no one else, and don’t care who gets hurt when it comes to getting what they want. Wynn Duffy is one of those characters since throughout his time on Justified he was perhaps one of the characters that really deserved to get shot, and he even wound up getting shot at one point. Duffy is the kind of character that a lot of people expect to die at any moment since he continues to rack up a bill that many would feel is akin to poking karma one time too many. One interesting thing to note about the character is that he was supposed to die a couple of times, in the first season to begin with, and later on during the series at another point. Both times the script was changed, once because it made more sense to keep him around, and the second time because Timothy Olyphant didn’t like how the story was written.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

All the ‘Virgin River’ Characters, Ranked from Worst to Best

We’d be lying if we said we don’t have favorite characters on Netflix’s Virgin River. The series—about a nurse practitioner, Melinda Monroe, who moves from LA to a remote town in NoCal—draws you in with its mix of personalities (and, OK, drama). As much as we can’t stop talking about the show, we’ve never actually sat down and ranked the characters from worst to best…until now. Keep scrolling for a definitive ranking of our faves (and not-so-faves) on Virgin River.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Michael Stoyanov?

It would be kind of interesting to see who remembers Michael Stoyanov at this time since he’s been around long enough to be recognized and to have made his own mark on show business, small as it is by comparison to many others. To be fair he’s still around since he’s been on the show Billions and he’s taken part in The Blacklist as well. So to be honest he’s not a has-been, but he is someone that might have to look around for roles a little more than others at times, even if it’s obvious that he does manage to find them. But it is kind of easy to think that a lot of people are still going to associate him with Blossom more often than not since that’s where a lot of his fame came from. He did have a brief appearance on Married…With Children, like a lot of other people did, but throughout his career, he’s had a few roles that a lot of people may or may not have known about. The point is that he’s far from done.
CELEBRITIES
Kankakee Daily Journal

'Our Kind of People' lands with a thud

A melodrama of class and caste, “Our Kind of People” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) takes place in the town of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, long an enclave of wealthy Black families. The soap opera has been adapted from Lawrence Otis Graham’s “Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Olyphant
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Ted Wass?

Back in the 90s was the last time that Ted Wass acted apparently and it would sound as though he gave that up for a chance to direct. It’s not a bad decision or direction to go in but it does appear that the last time he was in the director’s seat was back in 2016. It’s fair to think that Ted will likely be remembered the longest as Blossom’s father, Nick Russo, but he also directed for the show as well. At this point, one can’t help but think that having grown up in the 80s or 90s that a lot of people are taken back by the fact that many of the people we watched at one time are starting to age and have done so much more than we realize. Some fans might have kept track of their favorite actors over the years, but it’s easy to think that the average TV viewer would have lost track of them after they stopped watching the show that helped to make them famous. Ted has done plenty before and after Blossom, but saying that he’s a superstar is kind of stretching it since he’s been behind the scenes for a while.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Why Chibs was the Best Character on Sons of Anarchy

To be realistic it’s hard to pick a favorite from Sons of Anarchy since quite a few of the actors did an awesome job during the series and while it did turn out to be more drama than anything, big surprise, the show was still fun to watch throughout each season. Some might want to argue that there was something lost when certain characters were taken out, and they’re not entirely wrong, but the fact is that those who were left took up the slack quite well. One of those that didn’t get a lot of attention at times but was always there to offer support was Chibs Telford, one of the most stoic and reliable members of the club and someone that was willing to do what was needed in order to keep the club safe and secure. Chibs wasn’t perfect, none of them were in fact, but he was definitely loyal to a fault and was ready at all times to do what the club president required of him. In a very meaningful way, Chibs is the kind of guy that one can rely on if they’ve gained his trust, but should fear if they’ve crossed him.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Malcolm Reynolds Was the Best Character on Firefly

It kind of feels like a trend that some of the best characters in TV shows are those that are both flawed and yet morally sound since they know when to let their morals dictate their actions and when to make them take a back seat. Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds became the best character on Firefly for its short run simply because he’s the guy that can get things done and he’s the guy that’s always there for his people no matter that he’s kind of a goof at times. The best part of that is the fact that he can recover quickly thanks to his sharp wit and his ability to roll with just about whatever life gives him since he’s a strong character that is flawed but is also well aware of his own flaws. Characters such as Mal are those that don’t necessarily blunder through life dishing out bravado and attitude, but they are the type that don’t always take everything that seriously and are more or less capable of talking or fighting their way out of any situation. Given the circles that the crew of the Firefly runs in it’s safe to say that this is a survival trait, and a valuable one.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Manifest Season 4: Why Matt Long's Zeke May Appear Less Than Other Characters On Netflix

With Season 4 of Manifest officially happening, more information is already being spilled about the upcoming final season of the missing plane drama on Netflix. While cast negotiations were ongoing when Netflix picked up the series, most of them have been fulfilled, with one star even getting a promotion. That said, because the series was originally cancelled, Matt Long had landed a lead in a NBC pilot. So what does this mean for Zeke Landon?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dixie Mafia
TVOvermind

Why Cookie Lyon is the Best Character from the Show Empire

Not long after its debut in 2015, Empire became one of the most popular shows on TV. Full of drama, excitement, and good music, Empire was one of those shows that were really easy to get hooked on. In addition to interesting storylines, the show was also full of characters that made you want to know more about them. At the forefront was the matriarch of the Lyon family, Cookie. Portrayed by Taraji P. Henson, Cookie was street smart, feisty, and hardworking. Even though she wasn’t a musician like some of the other members of the Lyon family, her business IG was a large part of the family’s success. Keep reading to find out why we think Cookie Lyon is the best character from Empire.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Sheldon Was the Best Character on The Big Bang Theory

Looking at things from an objective standpoint is absolutely necessary in this case since there are plenty of people that would have, and might still, say that Sheldon Cooper was the worst character on The Big Bang Theory since the truth is that throughout the majority of the show he was one of the biggest annoyances. But then again, going back and looking at things, and keeping in mind that yes, he didn’t understand sarcasm, he didn’t really take anyone else’s feelings into consideration, and yes, he was extremely egotistical, he was still the best character for a few reasons. One massive problem that Sheldon had, and most people should be able to agree with this, is that he suffered from a massive superiority complex that left him without a lot of friends and with a lot of people that would love to slap him to see if it would rattle something loose. But Jim Parsons played this character so perfectly that even thinking someone else could do any better feels worthy of a sarcastic eye roll. I never thought I’d say this about such a character as Sheldon, but he was absolutely necessary.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Mare of Easttown’ Actor Sosie Bacon to Star in ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose’ for Paramount Players (EXCLUSIVE)

Sosie Bacon, who recently starred opposite Kate Winslet in the Emmy-winning HBO Max series “Mare of Easttown,” has landed her first lead role in a studio movie. The 29-year-old actor has been tapped to star as Rose in the Paramount Players film “Something’s Wrong With Rose.” Based on the short “Laura Hasn’t Slept,” the movie centers on a doctor whose mind begins to turn on her after she witnesses a horrifying occurrence. The logline reads: “After a bizarre, traumatic event involving a patient, a psychiatrist begins to experience terrifying occurrences that only she can see, and grows increasingly convinced that she’s being...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why Nick Miller Was the Best Character on New Girl

There doesn’t appear to be a lot of argument that Nick Miller is the best character to come from the show New Girl since a lot of people are still obsessed with him today. The reason for this is that Nick is one of those rare gems that in real life don’t appear to people a lot of times, usually because they’re not looking. A man that likes to be sexually active and inventive but not aggressive is someone that a lot of women would love to find, but apparently can’t. A guy that is sweet but has a definite edge to him is also something that many women apparently can’t find but want. The confusing thing is that when one really looks around, a lot of guys have the qualities that Nick has, but at any given moment a woman might say that this isn’t for them and that there’s something that they don’t like about the guy that disqualifies him as a possible partner. Relationships are tough, that part is easy to grasp, but trying to figure out why more women don’t realize that guys like Nick exist is a mystery.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

Why Deer Lady Is the Best 'Reservation Dogs' Character So Far

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Reservation Dogs, Season 1, Episode 5, "Come and Get Your Love."Reservation Dogs’ Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn) is phenomenally creepy and deep, bursting onto the screen in underhanded and erotic ways in Episode 5 of the series’ eight-episode first season while giving one of the show's strongest monologues. That monologue — rather, a conversation she commands a young Big (Bodhi Okuma Linton) to have with her — underscores the series most important themes so far: Indigenous women standing up for themselves, Indigenous (and non-Indigenous) men behaving badly, a fracturing social construct in their rural Oklahoma town, and, to the latter, providing a rationale for the town’s policing force, the LightHorsemen, and their work.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Neely Capshaw Was the Worst Character on Baywatch

It does feel as though there are plenty of people who will speak up for Neely since eventually, she did become a positive and helpful character on Baywatch. But before that happened she wasn’t above using her looks to manipulate people, nor was she beyond being petty and kind of a drain on those around her since she could be cruel, conniving, and incredibly selfish at times. Some would say that this didn’t affect anything, but the fact that the character was a lifeguard could have been allowed to affect the story in many different ways since people need to be able to trust one another when it comes to a job such as this, and if a person can’t trust who they’re working with when off work, there’s bound to be a serious lack of confidence when they’re on the job. Again, that could be argued since Neely proved to be a competent and skilled lifeguard, but for much of her time on the show initially, she proved to be kind of a pain in the backside considering that she didn’t see any reason to be a decent human being to others unless it would get her what she wanted.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

9 Plot Twists We Never Expected In Vampire Diaries

Vampire Diaries kept us on the edge of our seats for years with the never-ending twists and turns in the plot. Check out the top 9 plot twists that we deemed noteworthy during the series eight season run. 1. Jenna Gets Turned Into A Vampire. Jenna Sommers was Elena’s and...
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Ranking The 10 Best Cult TV Series of the 90s

The 90s was an interesting decade when it came to TV, movies, and other parts of pop culture, especially since a lot of boundaries were often pushed when it came to entertainment. Sometimes the boundaries were left alone, sometimes they were pushed to a point that some viewers thought wasn’t needed. But the point is that a lot of shows during this period of time weren’t dull, and they didn’t always conform fully to the guidelines that had been set down. In a lot of ways, this is why they were so popular and why they lasted so long. But in some instances, the shows that were popular during the 90s came as kind of a surprise as well since their premises weren’t all that difficult to understand, even though the twists and turns they took might have been. When all was said and done, however, it’s fair to say that a lot of these shows stuck around largely because of the fans.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Josiah Bartlet Was the Best Character on The West Wing

A young Josiah Bartlet (Martin Sheen) might have been a little bit less refined, which is kind of easy to expect since as kids a lot of us are constantly pushing boundaries to see how far we can go when we can push, and when it’s too dangerous to do so. But on The West Wing, the grown and experienced Josiah Bartlet, the POTUS, is still a guy that has a decent sense of humor but is definitely tempered after many years of life experience. On top of everything, there is to say about him, one of the most important aspects is that as a leader he was someone that the audience could relate to, someone that was of the people, much as anyone hopes the POTUS is going to be. It’s funny how TV shows and movies tend to take the role of the POTUS to extremes when in real life there’s such a wide array of divisions among the American people. Of course, one could point out that in the movies and on TV there isn’t time to focus on the many different factors that go into the public opinion that surrounds the president.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Heels: “House Show” Recap

Apparently, it was time to hit the slow button when it came to this story on Heels since the ‘House Show’ episode took the time to unload a good deal of emotional baggage that some of the characters were holding onto from the last couple of episodes. From Wild Bill to Crystal to Ace to Jack and Staci, there was a lot of emotion being tossed about during this episode as people started to come to grips with what was really important to them. And, spoilers, it’s still hard to think that Rooster has been having such a tough time forcing Jack to talk to him while he’s hung back and sulked about not being used in an effective manner. The truth is that Rooster does need and deserve a push in DWL, but his inability to corner Jack and simply tell him, for better or worse, that he needs a shot or he’s gone, is kind of on his shoulders as well. With everything that Jack has on his own plate, it’s easy to blame him for being a negligent boss that doesn’t care about his performers. But the truth is that Jack does care, but he’s taking on way too much, which is his responsibility.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

Why Hilary Banks Was the Worst Character on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

This selection might come as a surprise to some people since Hilary Banks isn’t exactly someone that a lot of people would pick as the worst character on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but there is a way to justify this pick. Quite simply, Hilary has a long history of being a stuck-up brat that couldn’t have done much without money. Even in flashbacks, before the Banks family moved to Beverly Hills, she was made out to be a stuck-up little snob, meaning that her character didn’t really change that much until closer to the end of the show. She did manage to reveal glimmers of the kind of person that she might have been had money not been so important, but overall, Hilary Banks would have likely found herself being labeled as a toxic personality in this day and age. The confusing thing about this is that she had such positive role models in her mother and father, who both worked their way up and did so through a great deal of self-sacrifice so that they could give their children everything they had never had growing up.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy