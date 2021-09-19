Why Wynn Duffy Was the Worst Character on Justified
There are characters that become fan favorites somehow even though they’re come of the worst characters in a story that anyone could ever imagine, meaning that they’re always in life for themselves no one else, and don’t care who gets hurt when it comes to getting what they want. Wynn Duffy is one of those characters since throughout his time on Justified he was perhaps one of the characters that really deserved to get shot, and he even wound up getting shot at one point. Duffy is the kind of character that a lot of people expect to die at any moment since he continues to rack up a bill that many would feel is akin to poking karma one time too many. One interesting thing to note about the character is that he was supposed to die a couple of times, in the first season to begin with, and later on during the series at another point. Both times the script was changed, once because it made more sense to keep him around, and the second time because Timothy Olyphant didn’t like how the story was written.www.tvovermind.com
