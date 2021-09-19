CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morehead City, NC

Carteret Community College to hire dedicated contact tracer as COVID-19 cases on campus tick up

By CHERYL BURKE
carolinacoastonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is seeking a part-time employee to assist with contact tracing of those exposed to confirmed cases of COVID-19 while on campus. “The college is in search of a dedicated contract tracer to manage the increased load and to improve communication and check-ins with quarantined students and employees,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said during the college’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday in the Wayne West Building.

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carteret County, NC
Education
Morehead City, NC
Health
County
Carteret County, NC
City
Morehead City, NC
Carteret County, NC
Health
Carteret County, NC
Coronavirus
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy