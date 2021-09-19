Carteret Community College to hire dedicated contact tracer as COVID-19 cases on campus tick up
MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is seeking a part-time employee to assist with contact tracing of those exposed to confirmed cases of COVID-19 while on campus. “The college is in search of a dedicated contract tracer to manage the increased load and to improve communication and check-ins with quarantined students and employees,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said during the college’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday in the Wayne West Building.www.carolinacoastonline.com
