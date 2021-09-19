CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rowan County, NC

Letter: Pro-life contradiction clear amid COVID-19

By Post Letters
Salisbury Post
 5 days ago

I am pro-life when it pertains to myself personally, but I am pro-choice when it comes to everybody else. I do not have the right to tell another woman what she can or cannot do with her own body. I respect everyone’s right to take a position on the abortion issue. That is an individual choice, but I do not support a government enacting laws to take away a woman’s right to make that decision for herself. It amazes me that many of the people who think abortion should be outlawed or severely limited by the government are the same people who think the government has no right to tell them to wear a mask or get a vaccination against a deadly virus.

www.salisburypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
Rowan County, NC
Coronavirus
Rowan County, NC
Health
Rowan County, NC
Society
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Pro Life#Covid 19

Comments / 0

Community Policy