Letter: Pro-life contradiction clear amid COVID-19

I am pro-life when it pertains to myself personally, but I am pro-choice when it comes to everybody else. I do not have the right to tell another woman what she can or cannot do with her own body. I respect everyone’s right to take a position on the abortion issue. That is an individual choice, but I do not support a government enacting laws to take away a woman’s right to make that decision for herself. It amazes me that many of the people who think abortion should be outlawed or severely limited by the government are the same people who think the government has no right to tell them to wear a mask or get a vaccination against a deadly virus.