CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

East Harlem school goes fully remote after nearly 2 dozen COVID cases reported

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37qVkY_0c0djw0m00 New York City schools have in-person learning this year, but PS 79 is now going all remote, because of nearly two dozen COVID cases.

Nearly 250 students in grades 7-12 will be learning from home after the cluster.

"I'm not surprised, I don't know, again, you know this is a very contagious disease," said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

School officials say 19 positive COVID cases were reported - all staff, and linked to orientation prior to school starting.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been adamant on all school learning to be in-person this year, but there are concerns.

"If there are students whose parents are not going to take them to school, or if there's a quarantine situation, how are we going to make sure that academics are seamless and online and remote?" added Brewer.

On Saturday, a DOE spokesperson said, "We do not hesitate to intervene to stop the spread. We follow stringent guidance from health experts to prevent any further transmission by quarantining close contacts, close classrooms, and if necessary, entire buildings.

In an 'Up Close' interview with Bill Ritter, UFT President Michael Mulgrew was pressing on testing in schools.

"We're focusing on right now we need testing every week, not ever other week, especially in the elementary schools, where children can't be vaccinated, because that's our early warning system to keep those children safe," Mulgrew said.

In East Harlem, questions are swirling - are the children ready to be back at home learning?

Students will be back in the building on September 28.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 26

Peoples
5d ago

Shows how much they care about our children. Keep schools closed! But yet they want there money. But when they start getting sued because obviously schools aren’t safe.

Reply(1)
10
Madeline L Carpentiere
5d ago

COVID isn’t going away. Hiding from it only prolongs it. We need to learn how to deal with it & treat it if the person becomes ill. Otherwise it’s like the common cold. Life needs to go on

Reply(3)
10
Starfleet Command
5d ago

The repeated mention of "large numbers of CV cases" is based upon INTENTIONALLY FAULTY TESTING which GUARANTEES large numbers of FALSE POSITIVES . Interspersed with these FALSIFIED NUMBERS is no mention of the thousands of instances of vaccine-provoked SUDDEN DEATH, BLOOD CLOTS, ANEURYSM, STROKE, MYOCARDITIS, PARALYSIS, and SPONTANEOUS ABORTION amongst PREVIOUSLY HEALTHY PEOPLE . . .

Reply(3)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Education
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
Manhattan, NY
Education
Manhattan, NY
Health
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
ABCNY

Why some Newark city workers are protesting COVID vaccine mandates

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The battle over vaccine mandates is raging in Newark as firefighters and police unions join forces against the mayor's push to get city workers vaccinated against COVID-19. "We're not anti-vax. We're not pro-vax. We are right in the middle. We should have a choice for that," Charlie West, Newark Firefighters Union president, said.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gale Brewer
Person
Bill Ritter
Person
Bill De Blasio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Harlem#Covid#Ps 79#Doe#Uft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy