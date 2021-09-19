CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Analysis: Penn State, Michigan poised to take advantage of wide-open Big Ten

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06cQ7G_0c0djnJT00

Ohio State has dominated the Big Ten for so long and with such brute force that it's hard to picture another team stepping into the Buckeyes' place as the league's leading candidate for the College Football Playoff.

Three weeks of the 2021 season has made it easier to imagine. The door has opened for another team to win the conference: OSU scuffled again on Saturday, following up last weekend's disappointing loss against Oregon by struggling to put away Tulsa, while two East division rivals — Penn State and Michigan — look ready to supplant the Buckeyes as the team to beat.

Just as Clemson's early loss and questionable offense has brought randomness to the ACC, the Buckeyes' inability to rediscover last year's form could bring chaos to what has been a boringly predictable playoff chase.

In a young season when even Alabama has looked vulnerable — though the Crimson Tide are still the team to beat — this year's national semifinals could be filled out by a power program such as Penn State and Michigan.

Even before getting into the postseason, the idea that a team other than OSU could win the Big Ten goes against almost every preseason prediction and the past decade of results. Since hiring Urban Meyer in 2012 and promoting Ryan Day in 2019, the Buckeyes have lost just four regular-season conference games and claimed the past four conference championships.

Over in the East, the Wolverines and Nittany Lions have earned the benefit of the doubt.

Michigan moved to 3-0 with a 63-10 win against Northern Illinois and begins league play at home next Saturday against Rutgers. Penn State is also unbeaten after topping Auburn 28-20 in prime time , the Nittany Lions' second win in three weeks against an opponent ranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Michigan has run for 1,056 yards and 15 scores in beating Western Michigan, Washington and NIU by a combined 107 points. With a new starter in Cade McNamara at quarterback, coach Jim Harbaugh has leaned on the ground game to produce the program's most productive three-game stretch in a decade. In the Tigers and Wisconsin, PSU now holds what may be the most impressive two wins of any team in the country.

Now the Nittany Lions and Wolverines are poised to take advantage of an OSU team that has failed to look the part of a playoff contender in games against the Ducks, Golden Hurricane and Minnesota.

That both teams are playing at a high level after struggling through the 2020 season speaks to the unpredictability of 2021 and the difficulties of relying on any takeaways from the pandemic year to predict how this regular season will unfold.

In 2020, Penn State opened 0-5 for the first time in modern history before winning four straight. Michigan went 2-4 and looked directionless enough in the process to place Harbaugh firmly on the hot seat heading into September.

One year later, it's evident that 2020 was the aberration for two programs that represent the biggest threats to the Buckeyes' dominance of the Big Ten. For the first time in years, the conference looks open for the taking.

Follow colleges reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Analysis: Penn State, Michigan poised to take advantage of wide-open Big Ten

Comments / 1

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB released by Las Vegas Raiders

BJ Emmons’ time with the Las Vegas Raiders appears to be done. The former Alabama running back was let go Monday in a series of roster moves by the Raiders. Emmons was cut from the team’s active roster last week. He was quickly re-signed to the team’s practice squad. The Monday roster move is Emmons’ release from the Las Vegas practice squad.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Oregon Township, MI
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
Ohio Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan College Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

WATCH: Ohio State marching band kicks off home opener in a blunder

The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks in their 2021 home opener, a game that — on paper — appeared to be a premier game of Week 2. But perhaps the famous Ohio State University Marching Band needed another week of practice before the Buckeyes came home, as the band started off the season with a viral fail.
OHIO STATE
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

Week 2 of the college football season is now behind us and while there weren’t many surprises, the one we had may wind up being the biggest of the season. Ohio State lost to Oregon over the weekend in a shocking upset, and that’s led ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit to make a major adjustment to his top 4.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Kirk Herbstreit Names The “Best Atmosphere” In College Football

Over his years as a college football analyst, Kirk Herbstreit has visited dozens of college campuses and experienced the best atmospheres that the sport has to offer. But only one could take the top spot as the best in the game. On Thursday, Herbstreit unveiled his “Herbie Award” for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#College Football Playoff#American Football#Osu#Clemson#Acc#Wolverines#Rutgers#The Nittany Lions#Niu#Tigers#Psu#Ducks
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost hammered on social media after stunning admission in Monday press conference

If Nebraska head coach Scott Frost wanted to show that he was still the man for the job at his alma mater, then the 2021 season didn’t get off to a great start. The former Cornhuskers quarterback returned to Lincoln ahead of the 2018 season as the university sought to turn the page from the Mike Riley era. So far, it hasn’t been a good return on investment as Frost has struggled to a 12-21 record, including a 9-18 mark in the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State drum major Austin Bowman picks himself up after fall

You can’t see too much when you’re about to make a ramp entrance at Ohio Stadium. Standing at the north end, in the shadow of the rotunda, the throng of 100,000-plus scarlet-and-gray-clad fans reveals itself gradually as you descend to field level. At top speed, it gets to you in...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
The Spun

Watch: Embarrassing Moment For Ohio State Drum Major

Ohio State football is hosting its first home game of the season, and for many, the first that they’ve been able to attend since the 2019 season. The Best Damn Band in the Land, the school’s beloved marching band, was also not able to attend home games last year due to COVID-19.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Week 2 was an eventful one in the college football world. Ohio State’s upset loss to Oregon highlighted the second full weekend of the 2021 college football schedule. The Buckeyes were never able to get going against the Ducks at home in Columbus, Ohio. Mario Cristobal’s team raced out to an early lead at Ohio Stadium and never looked back.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

254K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy