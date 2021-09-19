Real Madrid Transfers: Achraf Hakimi’s dream reunion may never come true
When Real Madrid fans learned that Achraf Hakimi would be sold to Inter Milan for just 40 million euros in the summer 2020 transfer window, they were heartbroken. Even the Madridistas who understood and respected that the right back wanted a full-time starting job were hurt by the move. Real were selling an academy product for half of his potential market value at a time when the club would not be making any signings and desperately needed some added attacking juice.therealchamps.com
Comments / 0