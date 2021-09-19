CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barboursville, WV

JOHN ERIC FOWLER

Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHN ERIC FOWLER, 61, of Greenbottom, W.Va., passed away from a sudden illness on September 16, 2021. He was born June 25, 1960, in Calhoun County, W.Va., a son of the late Victor Fowler and Eileen Connolly. He was a graduate of Barboursville High School and was a 23-year employee with CSX Railroad. John also served six years with the Navy Reserve. He is survived by three daughters, Laura Fowler Keenan of Proctorville, Ohio, Lindsay Fowler of Covington, Ky., and Ashley Fowler (Jacob) Grubbs, all formerly of Ironton, Ohio. He also leaves behind former spouse and friend, Jeana Spurlock Fowler; two brothers, Doug and Kenneth Fowler; and five grandchildren, Aaron Keenan, Norah Keenan, Madison Pack, Molly Pack and Lucas Grubbs. John was a very loving father and grandfather who adored his children and grandchildren with all of his heart. His favorite activity was spending time with his family, which he did as often as possible. John was very generous and was willing to help anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and there are no words to express the deep sadness and grief of this sudden loss that will be felt to all of those who knew and loved him. No services are scheduled at this time. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

