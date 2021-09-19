CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Chefs, surgeons to battle it out in Huntington Children’s Museum Pumpkin Carving Contest

By McKENNA HORSLEY mhorsley@hdmediallc.com
Herald-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON — Local chefs and surgeons will put their carving skills to the test for the inaugural Huntington Children’s Museum Pumpkin Carving Contest. This is the latest step that a group of local parents and community members have taken in order to build a children’s museum in the city. While the competition is set for next month, the contestants are already competing for extra time in addition to the hour they have to carve. Each $5 donation gets a contestant an extra minute, up to an additional 60 minutes. As of Friday morning, the contest had raised $2,525 for the museum.

www.herald-dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Food & Drinks
Huntington, WV
Society
Huntington, WV
Lifestyle
Reuters

US migrant camp closed as Haitians migrants shunted far away

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp has been emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants, a county judge in Texas said on Friday, as U.S. deportation flights and transport to Mexico has closed a chapter that has roiled U.S. politics over the past week. Val Verde...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Fry
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy