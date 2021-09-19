Chefs, surgeons to battle it out in Huntington Children’s Museum Pumpkin Carving Contest

HUNTINGTON — Local chefs and surgeons will put their carving skills to the test for the inaugural Huntington Children’s Museum Pumpkin Carving Contest. This is the latest step that a group of local parents and community members have taken in order to build a children’s museum in the city. While the competition is set for next month, the contestants are already competing for extra time in addition to the hour they have to carve. Each $5 donation gets a contestant an extra minute, up to an additional 60 minutes. As of Friday morning, the contest had raised $2,525 for the museum.