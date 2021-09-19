PHYLLIS JEAN BLIZZARD HAMMOND, 90, of Ceredo, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Heartland of Riverview. Phyllis was born July 6, 1931, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Mabel B. Hartmann Blizzard. She worked for Kroger and later retired from Chapman Printing, where she had worked as a binding clerk. Phyllis had been a longtime resident of Westmoreland and loved her neighborhood. As time passed she moved to Ceredo Manor. She was a member of the Ceredo Church of Christ, where she enjoyed sewing with her church sisters. They made many lap throws and quilt tops, and Phyllis was known for her special cancer bags she made for Breast Cancer Survivors. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Jim, Frank and Thomas Blizzard. She is survived by her son, Richard A. Hammond. The family would like to express their gratitude to Heartland of Riverview for their tender care of Phyllis. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home with Minister Matt McBrayer officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours before the service. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.