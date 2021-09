Nearly 400 Novant Health employees have been suspended after failing to comply with the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccination program. But 98.6% of more than 35,000 employees are compliant with the program, meaning they have either received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines or have been granted a medical or religious exemption. Novant is based in Winston-Salem and is one of the two main hospital systems in Charlotte, along with Atrium Health.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO