Snoring is more than an annoyance for whoever sleeps in the same room as you: it can be an indicator of some serious health issues like sleep apnea. That's why Fitbit has been working on adding snoring detection to its suite of sleep monitoring systems. The Google subsidiary has been preparing snoring detection (and the noise level thereof) since the summer at the very least, and it's now rolling out via a software update to the app and devices.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO