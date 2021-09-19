CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Carolyn Hax: It’s been 25 years. Can he finally tell the kids why he divorced their mom?

By Carolyn Hax
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDear Carolyn: We divorced when our three children were in their early teens. My ex had been sleeping with a series of men and, despite a year of intensive couples counseling, she would not break off the relationships. I financially supported the ex and kids in the family homestead, bought a nearby house and parented the three children half-time.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 47

DallasFortWorth
5d ago

if its been 25 years and your adult kids haven't put two and two together over the years by comparing notes from family gossip, family get together and the good old fashion ease dropping. Then you are a fool to underestimate your kids brain compasity to figure things out on their own. I speak from exsperiense with my own children who figured things out on their own.

Reply(10)
18
Alisa Oliver
5d ago

Children question things, and a breakup is a BIG thing that can have repercussions for years to come. Since they are grown, tell them the truth from your end/perspective, especially if the mother is looking to make you (dad) the creep of the piece. Don't make it easy for her to lie.

Reply(2)
9
user in IN
5d ago

It's your story to tell as well. You lived it, too. Answer their questions. If they are asking, they want to know the truth.

Reply
9
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Hax
Slate

Help! My Boyfriend Wants Me to Attend His Ex-Wife’s Birthday Party.

Jenée Desmond-Harris: Hi friends. Hope you had a good weekend. Let me know what you’re thinking about …. Q. Tired of guilt and the ex: I’ve been with my boyfriend for several years now. We were both married before and then divorced. We both have children with our exes. His ex-wife is remarried, but she filed for their divorced, and it devastated him. (I filed for divorce in mine.) We got an invite from his grown daughter to go to his ex-wife’s milestone birthday soon. I don’t want to go. Their “old friends” (couples they hung out with) will be there, and I’m not comfortable. He is upset with me! I have to see her enough at their children’s and grandchildren’s events! Am I wrong for not wanting to go? He’s making me feel guilty.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Slate

I Can’t Believe My Boyfriend Kept This Huge Secret from Me

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I started dating my boyfriend “Benny” less than two years ago. After six months together, he revealed a huge secret: he has FIVE children! He explained at the time that he hadn’t told me sooner because in the past, women he’d just started dating took the news badly and walked away before anything could develop between them. And I’ll admit that if I’d known, I would have done the same thing. I had reservations about dating men with kids, and five of them would have seemed way too daunting. However, because I’d fallen for him by the time he broke the news to me, I decided to give him and his kids a chance. Now, after a lot of soul-searching, I’ve come to the conclusion that this is indeed a deal-breaker. Ever since the reveal, our relationship has pretty much revolved around his kids.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Telegraph

Dear Richard: 'My girlfriend keeps taking credit for food that I have cooked'

We have been having people around for dinner for the first time in a while and I have cooked most of the food, as I usually do when it’s just us; but then my girlfriend always seems to take the credit for the food. Either she pipes up with something like “We made this”, or if there’s one element she has made, she goes on and on about that and demands to know what our friends think of that one particular thing.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
sixtyandme.com

4 Reasons Why More Women Over 50 Are Getting Divorced

Did you know that more than 50% of marriages fail when couples reach their 50s and 60s? That is a staggering number and is on the rise!. Why are we seeing more divorce now? First of all, we are living longer. Women are asking themselves if their marriage in its current state is worth spending their next 25–30 years with their spouse.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: She refuses to mask or get vaccinated. Can their friendship survive?

Hello, Carolyn! My close friend of many years and I live about an hour away from each other, but we might as well be on distant planets when it comes to covid. Lockdown was extremely stressful for both of us. Since lockdown ended, I have been living carefully: masking up indoors and getting vaccinated ASAP. She has been living confidently, maskless, and refuses to get vaccinated. I think covid safety is a big deal, she thinks it’s not necessary. Her friend got covid-19 while battling breast cancer and died. My friend is convinced her death wasn’t related to covid (how would anyone know?).
RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

My Spouse Won’t Agree to Divorce. What Can I Do?

Even if a spouse doesn’t want a divorce, most come to accept that it's inevitable if one spouse is determined to divorce. Resisting spouses can thwart, control, or obstruct the legal process, or it can be a power struggle. They may deal with shame, fear or rage. Seek legal advice...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: If relatives hate being parents, is it right to offer to raise their kids?

Adapted from an online discussion. Dear Carolyn: My brother and his wife love their kids, and yet everything I see suggests they hate being parents. “Rachel” complains incessantly about things that are very normal, and makes dramatic social media posts about how hard her life is as a mom. She used to post crying selfies about it, but I think a friend told her it was a bad look. She has a career she is very good at, and I think it’s possible she was meant to focus on that instead. My brother is a good dad but similarly full of complaints.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy