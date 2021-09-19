SARAH L. MYRTLE, 91, of Wayne, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born October 13, 1929, in Wayne, a daughter of the late Charles Delbert Blankenship and Margaret Booth Blankenship. Sarah was a homemaker and attended the Gilkerson Fork Baptist Church. Her husband, John D. Myrtle, also preceded her in death. Survivors include three sisters, Liza Fraley of Lavalette, Esther Justice of Huntington, Lydia Yeager of LaPlace, La.; a brother, Pierce Blankenship and wife Sylvia Sue of Ocean Springs, Miss.; a sister-in-law, Shirley Blankenship of Huntington; and a host of nieces, nephews and loving friends. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021, at Elmwood Cemetery. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.