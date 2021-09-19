Re-enactment camp recreates 1755 wilderness journey of Mary Ingles

BARBOURSVILLE — Members of the Mary Ingles Trail Association are celebrating the life of their namesake, Mary Draper Ingles. Since Friday, re-enactors have been set up in a 1700-era living history camp on the grounds of Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville in an effort to share information with curious members of the public. Demonstrations were scheduled, and visitors were able to interact with and ask questions of the re-enactors.