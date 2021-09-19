Fortnite Leak Could Transform the Map If True
A new Fortnite leak is making the rounds as it has big implications for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile game. The leak comes the way of prominent Fortnite leaker and dataminer, Mang0e, who relayed word that weather has been added to the game, or more specifically, to the game's files. To this end, the leaker notes the files indicate dynamic fog that can randomly appear during gameplay and spawn and different intervals and timings. And before you write this off as an exclusive to creative mode, Mang0e notes that Epic Games "seems to be" experimenting with the feature in competitive as well.comicbook.com
