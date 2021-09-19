CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba vaccinates children as young as 2 in strategy to reopen schools, economy

By Patrick Oppmann
CNN
 5 days ago
Havana, Cuba (CNN) — The Cuban children sat in a Havana hospital watching a brightly painted clown perform his earsplitting act. They were not there for the performance, but were waiting their turn to receive one of Cuba's homegrown Covid vaccines. In September, Cuba became the first country in the...

