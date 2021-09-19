No. 1 FSU soccer soars over Boston College

No. 1 Florida State (8-0, 1-0 ACC) defeated Boston College (6-2-1, 0-1 ACC) by a 4-1 score tonight at the Seminole Soccer Complex. While Florida State controlled most of the possession there weren’t many dangerous chances early for either team. In the 18th minute Kirsten Pavlisko drove the ball through the midfield. She slipped a beautiful ball to Jody Brown who immediately attacked Michela Agresti on the left side. Brown dribbled the ball into the box drawing Samantha Agresti over before laying the ball off to LeiLanni Nesbeth who was lurking in the box. Nesbeth fired a one-timer to goal but her shot was blocked by Sonia Walk. The ball ricocheted back to Clara Robbins who took a couple of touches before driving a hard right footed shot toward goal. Boston College keeper Wiebke Willebrandt was there to make the tough save diving to her left.