CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst, MA

Local Historic District Commission

amherstma.gov
 5 days ago

RECEIVED: 09/15/2021 at 3:51 am. LIST OF TOPICS: PUBLIC HEARING 76 Fearing (11C-126) Leslie Lauf and Neal Parks – Seeking a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Local Historic District Commission to renovate existing detached garage by adding a second floor. The first floor will remain intact and color scheme will match the existing. PUBLIC MEETING 1. Presentation and initial review of townhouse development proposal for 164 and 174 Sunset Avenue (11C-9 and 11C-299) by Fearing Sunset LLC. 2. Public Comment 3. Next Meeting Date ADJOURNMENT.

www.amherstma.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Amherst, MA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historic District#Fearing Sunset Llc
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

An election audit prompted by the Republican-controlled Arizona state Senate appears to confirm President Biden won Maricopa County, Ariz., in the 2020 presidential election, several news outlets reported. An official report by Cyber Ninjas, the contractor who was hired for the audit, is slated to be given to the state...
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Quad leaders to meet at White House amid shared China concerns

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leaders of United States, Japan, India and Australia, sharing concerns about China's growing power and behavior, meet in person as a group for the first time on Friday for a summit expected to bring progress on COVID-19 vaccines, infrastructure and technological cooperation. The meeting of...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy