RECEIVED: 09/15/2021 at 3:51 am. LIST OF TOPICS: PUBLIC HEARING 76 Fearing (11C-126) Leslie Lauf and Neal Parks – Seeking a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Local Historic District Commission to renovate existing detached garage by adding a second floor. The first floor will remain intact and color scheme will match the existing. PUBLIC MEETING 1. Presentation and initial review of townhouse development proposal for 164 and 174 Sunset Avenue (11C-9 and 11C-299) by Fearing Sunset LLC. 2. Public Comment 3. Next Meeting Date ADJOURNMENT.