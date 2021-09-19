CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Design Review Board

amherstma.gov
 5 days ago

RECEIVED: 09/15/2021 at 12:33 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: For the entire meeting agenda, please click on the link provided. APPLICATION: DRB FY2022-01, Unitarian Universalist Society of Amherst (UUSA) – 121 North Pleasant Street (Map 11C/Parcel 288) General Business (B-G) Zoning District. DRB FY2022-02, Town of Amherst – Podick-Cole Conservation Area, along Route 116 (Map 2C/Parcel 1) Outlying Residence (R-O) Zoning District. DRB FY2022-03, Downtown Amherst Foundation – 44 North Pleasant Street (Map 14A/Parcel 337) General Business (B-G) Zoning District. DRB FY2022-05, Downstairs LLC – 30 Boltwood Walk, Unit 1 (Map 14A/Parcel 61/Unit 1) General Business (B-G) Zoning District.

