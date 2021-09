ALBANY — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced expanded mask requirements to thwart the COVID-19 virus in advance of the anticipated spike in cases throughout fall and winter. “With the delta variant on the rise, requiring masks at state-regulated child care, mental health and substance abuse facilities is a key part of our broader strategy for slowing the spread of the virus, reopening our economy safely and protecting vulnerable members of our population,” Hochul said. “For children under 12 who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, masks are the best line of defense against COVID-19 infection. This new mask requirement ensures that children in our child care facilities receive the same protection as children in our schools.”

ALBANY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO