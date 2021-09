BOSTON (CBS) – Bleary-eyed election workers were counting votes well into the night at Boston City Hall, making it a frustrating wait for results, especially with a tight race for the second spot on the mayoral ballot. “We had a large number of ballots received close to 8 p.m., so there wasn’t enough time to send them to precincts; they had to be held back here (city hall),” said Boston Elections Commissioner Eneida Tavares. That’s because, for the first time in a municipal election, voters could cast ballots in person, by mail or put them in one of 22 drop boxes in...

