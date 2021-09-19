Livingstone College passes goal for UNCF kickoff

SALISBURY — Livingstone College launched its annual United Negro College Fund campaign to a good start on Friday with a concert and fundraising ahead of schedule. The campaign set a goal to raise $10,000 by the start of the show, and Livingstone UNCF director Deborah Johnson told the crowd the campaign already raised $12,000. Donations were still coming in. The kickoff was named “An Evening on the Green” — a return to the annual concert for the campaign. It was canceled last year due to the pandemic.