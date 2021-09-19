The Reidsville Showcase opens at The Rockingham Theater

With the opening of The Reidsville Showcase at The Rockingham Theater, city officials hope to see national recording artists include downtown Reidsville on their tour stops. “I think this is a huge game-changer for our downtown and city,” said City Marketer Judy Yarbrough. “People will be traveling from outside this area to come to these shows, and that’s always a good thing, as well, and with Lucky City Brewing opening very soon, and the theater, our downtown will be hopping nightly.”