Thoughts of His Legacy Troubled the Lonely King of Rock 'N' Roll, Elvis Presley Months before His Death

In a testament to the enduring popularity of Elvis Presley, a jar of the late King of Rock and Roll's hair was recently sold for a staggering $72,500 at an auction of such one-of-a-kind memorabilia. According to Kruse GWS Auctions, which facilitated the sale this past Saturday, the "baseball-sized specimen" had been collected by Elvis' personal barber Homer Gilleland over the course of several years as he traveled the world tending to the musician's iconic pompadour. Adding an additional layer of weirdness to the item, the auction house declared that it just so happens to be the "most well-documented collection of Elvis' hair in the world."

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO