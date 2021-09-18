CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies easily handle Nationals to keep rolling on road trip

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Freeland struck out seven over six innings, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 6-0. Brendan Rodgers had three hits, including his 14th homer three pitches into the game for a 2-0 Colorado lead. Twelve of Rodgers’ 14 homers this season have come away from hitter-friendly Coors Field. Story hit a high fly that sneaked over the wall in right field in the fourth to put the Rockies in front 6-0. Story has 23 homers with 14 games left after reaching 24 in each of his previous four full seasons.

