CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux Falls, SD

Choi opens 2-shot lead in Champions’ Stanford International

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — K.J. Choi shot a 4-under 66 in windy conditions Saturday to take a two-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Stanford International. Tied for the first-round lead with Darren Clarke after a 63, Choi had five birdies and bogey to reach 11 under at Minnehaha Country Club. The 51-year-old South Korean player won eight times on the PGA Tour. Paul Stankowski (63), Alex Cejka (64) and Rod Pampling (67) were second, and Steve Flesch (65) and Mario Tiziani (67) were another stroke back. Darren Clarke opened with a double bogey in a 70 that dropped him into a tie for seventh at 7 under with Retief Goosen (68), David McKenzie (65) and South Dakota native Tom Byrum (67).

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lead, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Pga Tour Champions#Minnehaha Country Club#South Korean
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy