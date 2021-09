TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Response is a word commonly preached by football coaches, and the concept is certainly preached by Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. Since his hire, and again throughout this preseason and through the last two weeks of action, he has commonly spoken about how is a team or individual going to handle moments when the going gets tough, or something bad happens to you or the team – How are you going to respond to that moment?

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO