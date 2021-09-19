CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator 266 results: Neiman Gracie brutalizes Mark Lemminger with punches for first career TKO

By Nolan King
SAN JOSE, Calif. – Neiman Gracie has a last name known for grappling prowess, yet his hands were on full display Saturday at Bellator 266.

In the card’s co-main event at SAP Center, Gracie (11-2 MMA, 9-2 BMMA) wasted no time in finishing Mark Lemminger (12-4 MMA, 2-3 BMMA) with strikes at 1:27 of Round 1 to earn the first TKO victory of his professional MMA career.

The fight took place exclusively on the feet with both fighters circling. Gracie was the aggressor while Lemminger circled backward. Gracie hit Lemminger with an overhand right that sent his opponent backward, but it was an uppercut that really marked the beginning of the end for the American.

With Lemminger stunned against the fence, Gracie unleashed a flurry of punches. Referee Jason Herzog eventually jumped in and saved Lemminger, who remained on his feet the entire time but who was not intelligently defending himself.

With the win, Gracie reenters the win column after a unanimous decision loss to Jason Jackson at Bellator 255 in April. Over the span of his most recent four fights, Gracie is 2-2. In 11 professional victories, Gracie has 10 wins inside the distance.

As for Lemminger, the 28-year-old has lost three of his past four fights. Saturday’s fight marked the first on a new multifight deal he signed with the promotion. Three of his four career losses have come via TKO.

  • Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero
  • Neiman Gracie def. Mark Lemminger via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 1:27
  • DeAnna Bennett def. Alejandra Lara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Saul Rogers def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Ben Parrish def. Christian Edwards via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:38
  • Alex Polizzi def. Grant Neal via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Anthony Adams def. Khalid Murtazaliev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Bobby Seronio III def. Socrates Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26, 29-26)
  • Abraham Vaesauvia def. Albert Gonzales via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 2:17
  • Shane Keefe def. Rhalan Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Edwin De Los Santos def. Jon Adams via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 3:29
  • Jesse Delgado def. Joshua Dillon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Bellator 266: Best photos from San Jose

Community Policy