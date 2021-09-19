Call My Agent and the Crisis at Work

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Watching the television series Call My Agent makes me wonder whether there is some French term for the feeling of squirming with embarrassed yet surprised amusement. Call My Agent, which was originally titled Dix pour cent or “Ten Percent” to denote the typical cut that an agent takes from an actor’s purse, first appeared on France 2 in 2015 and is now on Netflix. The show certainly provides this discrepant feeling in every episode (plus an overarching thematic concern regarding whether the fictional ASK talent agency will survive). But it’s simultaneously more than a fascinating dramedy. Watching it during the last four months under the exile from social life of the pandemic, when my relationships with my colleagues were some of the most meaningful in my life, gave me insight into how to be a professional in a role in which I am handling other professionals. There are key differences though. In Call My Agent the action is so fraught, the stakes so heightened that I can’t realistically draw parallels between the responsibilities of the ASK agents and what I deal with as an editor at Hyperallergic, but there are echoes. It’s their handling of other people while dealing with their own crises that speaks to me.