Decolonizing the (Sitcom) Museum

In 1987, James Luna, a Payómkawichum (Luiseño) and Mexican-American performance artist, climbed into a glass display case in San Diego's Museum of the Man. His artwork, "Artifact Piece," poked fun at what he called "one-sided" museum displays about Indigenous people. Instead of presenting "simply objects among bones," Luna surrounded himself with his belongings, including divorce papers and some of his favorite records, all neatly labeled to explain their significance. Luna wanted viewers to think about some of the things that "you really couldn't talk about" in standard museum displays about Indigenous culture, including the "joy, intelligence, humor, or anything that I know makes up our people."