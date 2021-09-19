CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decolonizing the (Sitcom) Museum

By Erin L. Thompson
Hyperallergic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». In 1987, James Luna, a Payómkawichum (Luiseño) and Mexican-American performance artist, climbed into a glass display case in San Diego’s Museum of the Man. His artwork, “Artifact Piece,” poked fun at what he called “one-sided” museum displays about Indigenous people. Instead of presenting “simply objects among bones,” Luna surrounded himself with his belongings, including divorce papers and some of his favorite records, all neatly labeled to explain their significance. Luna wanted viewers to think about some of the things that “you really couldn’t talk about” in standard museum displays about Indigenous culture, including the “joy, intelligence, humor, or anything that I know makes up our people.”

hyperallergic.com

NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
