Nashua, NH

Letter: Vote no on the Nashua Police Commission charter change

By Editorials
Union Leader
 5 days ago

To the Editor: For all those who tend to lean with the Nashua mayor, but are not quite blind followers, you should ask yourself this question before deciding how to vote on the police commission charter change: If the mayor were a Republican, and the board of aldermen had a Republican majority, would you still feel as comfortable putting all your faith in a proposal created by them and giving control of police commission appointments to them?

