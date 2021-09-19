CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Screens: Art Critics on Pandemic TV

By Hrag Vartanian
Hyperallergic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since my spouse and I bought an Apple TV over a decade ago, I’ve been watching YouTube videos for hours a day. It’s a secret obsession that my partner doesn’t share, and actually dislikes, but whenever he leaves the room or goes to sleep (or sleeps in, not to mention naps) the chances are good that if I’m watching a screen for more than a few minutes, I’m watching YouTube.

hyperallergic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

In 'Fauci,' a big-screen portrait of a pandemic superstar

John Hoffman and Janet Tobias' “Fauci” is the first big-screen documentary of the nation's top infectious disease expert and ubiquitous face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's an intimate portrait of a longtime public servant whose notoriety has risen dramatically — and with that, brought heaps of far-right scorn on the veteran of seven White House administrations.The film opens in a split screen, with Fauci walking to his office at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases 40 years ago on one side, and him making the same trip recently on the other. Audio and video clips, meanwhile, play...
SCIENCE
Hyperallergic

Trashy Italian TV and Other Pandemic Escapes

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Four career-oriented men are lounging on the patio of an upscale restaurant in an upscale mountainside locale, really feeling themselves. One works in healthcare; one is a “creative”; one works in sales; and one is an extremely well-paid “contracts” guy, who inherited a lucrative family business. They fully identify with their careers and work pedigrees and are incredibly smug about all the wealth and status signifiers they’ve amassed. As they’re enjoying their meal, the four of them are star-struck: An internationally-renowned entrepreneur just happens to be flying right above them on his private helicopter. They all worship him, mimicking his style and adopting his mannerisms. If they keep climbing through hard work and good networking, their rationale goes, they’ll get there. “Will we ever reach those heights?” one wonders. “Yes, cradled by the noise of those propellers,” another responds, the adoration palpable in his voice.
TV & VIDEOS
Hyperallergic

Being a Queer WOC in the Art World, as Seen on TV

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Contrary to popular belief, the life of an art critic isn’t very sexy. I’m either behind a screen typing away or wandering through art galleries, trying to think about that stuff on the wall that might be art. That being said, if I see a more emotionally dynamic version of my world reflected back through a television show, I’ll drop everything to watch it. An art world filled with romance, queerness, and high stakes situations, you say? I’m already hooked, but not for just the obvious reasons.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hyperallergic

Watching TV During the Pandemic

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». The last movie I saw before the pandemic shut down New York in March 2020 was Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White (2018). Ever since I found out about Zhangke, I have tried to see all of his movies, either in theaters or on the computer. Zhangke is part of the Sixth Generation of Chinese filmmakers. At one point, he and the innovative observational painter Liu Xiaodong, about whom I wrote a monograph, were friends and worked together. His documentary film Dong (2006), following the artist painting laborers whose task was to dismantle a city near the Three Gorges Dam building site, was another film I watched. While Zhang Yimou, who is part of the Fifth Generation, made his film debut with the widely celebrated Red Sorghum (1988), Zhangke’s debut film Xiao Wu (1997) (aka The Pickpocket), came out nearly a decade after Yimou’s debut and Tiananmen Square.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Yau
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ takes home 7 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Apple TV+ landed seven Creative Arts Emmy Awards at last weekend's 73rd Annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards presentation, including a historic win for "Boys State" and three nods for "Ted Lasso." Announced on Sunday, Apple TV+ originals "Boys State," "Ted Lasso" and "Carpool Karaoke: The Series" picked up awards in...
TV & VIDEOS
Stamford Advocate

Arts Ed NJ Video Documents that Arts Education is Essential Through the Pandemic

WARREN, N.J. (PRWEB) September 10, 2021. Arts Ed NJ, the performing arts affiliate for the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), has just released the video “Beyond the Boundaries: Arts Education through a Pandemic.” In this six-minute documentary, arts teachers and students make an objective yet visceral case for the foundational importance of artistic expression and arts education to young people’s well-being, development, and self-esteem during and after the Covid-19 crisis. The video will premiere on Facebook and YouTube on September 10th at 6 pm ET with a live virtual red-carpet countdown.
EDUCATION
GoldDerby

In celebration of Clint Eastwood and other age-defying directors

Clint Eastwood was 25 when he made his film debut-uncredited no less-in the 1955’s “Revenge of the Creature,” a sequel to the 1954 3-D blockbuster “Creature from the Black Lagoon.” Sporting a mile-high pompadour, the lanky baby face Eastwood plays a lab tech named Jennings who is working on an experiment involving a group of mice sharing a cage with a cat. And 66 years after “Revenge of the Creature,” the 91-year-old Eastwood is still going strong. His new film, “Cry Macho,” just opened in theaters and began streaming on HBO Max. He punches a guy, bonds with a new rooster...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Video Art#Art World#European#French#Call My Agent#Native American#Sopranos#Spaghetti Westerners#Italian
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern-day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through Automatik. Zac...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Google
Variety

Nicolas Cage Frontier Epic ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films is getting in the Nicolas Cage business. The studio has acquired “Butcher’s Crossing,” a frontier epic that stars the off-beat, Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins,” slides behind the camera on this one. He wrote the script, as well. It’s an adaptation of a novel by John Williams. The film is produced by Polsky and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films....
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenyu, Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Famke Janssen to Star in Live-Action ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ Adaptation (Exclusive)

Pacific Rim: Uprising actor Mackenyu and Madison Iseman are leading the cast of Knights of the Zodiac, a live-action adaptation of the 1980s manga and anime series titled Saint Seiya being made by Toei Animation and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions. Sean Bean, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, Diego Tinoco and Mark Dacascos are also in the firmament of the fantasy that’s coming off of wrapping production. Tomasz Baginski, the Polish animator and special effects wiz who has worked on The Witcher, is directing the movie that Toei is producing. The manga and anime, created by Masami Kurumada and first introduced in 1986, told of...
LIFESTYLE
IndieWire

2021 Emmy Lessons: Netflix Math, FYC Deficiency, and the TV Academy Isn’t Watching Enough TV

Another Emmy season has come and gone and now all that remains is the clean-up. While crews are almost certainly still putting things back in order on the outdoor deck of LA Live, when it comes to entertainment journalists, we’re left to try and make sense of the season that was and the seasons yet to be. So through the hazy aftermath of another Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, here are the major lessons of the 2021 Emmy Awards season. Netflix Rules It was an event nearly a decade in the making but the streaming service that revolutionized television finally had their moment...
TV SERIES
Variety

Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ to Stream on Disney Plus on ‘Disney Plus Day’ in November

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” from Marvel Studios will hit Disney Plus on Nov. 12 — along with a slew of other new content — as part of a celebration of the two-year anniversary of the streamer’s launch. The first Disney Plus Day marks the date the streaming service first bowed in 2019 in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands. Additional content set to debut Nov. 12 on Disney Plus worldwide includes film “Jungle Cruise,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, available to all subscribers (after being available under its $30 early-access pricing); the premiere of Disney Plus original...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry debuts dramatic new hair in daring thigh-split dress

Katy Perry turned up the heat on Instagram this week as she celebrated some good news with fans. The 36-year-old singer posed for two striking photos wearing a soft pink gown that featured a daring thigh-high split. WATCH: Katy Perry pushes baby Daisy in her pram. What's more, she showcased...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
Deadline

New On Hulu In October 2021: Daily Streaming Schedule For TV, Movies & More

Hulu’s October, 2021 schedule has a wealth of originals, catalog titles and season premieres. Among the originals is the series premiere of Dopesick starring Michael Keaton on October 13. In terms of season premieres, Hulu will offer the new season’s episodes of ‘SNL’ every Saturday, starting October 3. And speaking of catalog titles, the service has 10 popular Star Trek films dropping October 1. See below for the full list of programming available on Hulu in October. October 1 A.I. Artificial Intelligence Air Force One Ali The Bachelorette (S13) Big Sky (season premiere) Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween Boxcar Bertha Cake (season premiere) Cedar Rapids Chasing Papi Class Clifford Clockstoppers Code 46 Crimson Tide Date Night Dead of Winter Diary of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy