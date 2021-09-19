After reporting on it for a year and a half, the coronavirus finally caught up to me
After avoiding the coronavirus for the last year-and-a-half without so much as an exposure to an infected person that I know of, I tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Though I am fully vaccinated, and have been since April, I got sick at the end of August after my girlfriend, who’s also fully vaccinated, returned home feeling ill after a weekend trip with some friends. What started with just a light cough snowballed into an awful illness that left me constantly fighting for every breath and feeling so sick I could barely get out of bed. It was truly the sickest I have felt in my entire life.www.johnsoncitypress.com
