After reporting on it for a year and a half, the coronavirus finally caught up to me

By Jonathan Roberts
Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter avoiding the coronavirus for the last year-and-a-half without so much as an exposure to an infected person that I know of, I tested positive for COVID-19 last month. Though I am fully vaccinated, and have been since April, I got sick at the end of August after my girlfriend, who’s also fully vaccinated, returned home feeling ill after a weekend trip with some friends. What started with just a light cough snowballed into an awful illness that left me constantly fighting for every breath and feeling so sick I could barely get out of bed. It was truly the sickest I have felt in my entire life.

Val51382
4d ago

So he got vaccinated in April and STILL got Covid.. again, the vaccine does NOT work and neither do masks! There is absolutely no guarantee on anything! Period! Now those that claim they got vaccinated and believes it protects, HAS to have a booster shot every 6 months. Yeah, the vaccine really really works doesn’t it! I rest my case. 🤷‍♀️🤔

4
TNCompCon
4d ago

I had a similar experience to his but in my case no vax, a previous infection instead. I’m convinced the antibodies from my first infection (from early 2020) provided protection in my second (Aug. 2021). The second round was much milder and I handled it much better. Don’t misunderstand, I’m not anti-vax, I’ve convinced people to take it myself based on my first fight with the virus but now that I’ve got strong natural immunity I wish I’d get a little respect by being cleared.

2
NW Prepper
5d ago

But, but, but you’re both vaxxed! Clearly this is fake news, what are the odds of two people who are vaxxed catching the exact virus the vaccine was supposed to protect you against!

Comments / 0

Community Policy