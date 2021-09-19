CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Guest Opinion: America needs a return to community

By Johnson City Press
Johnson City Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems difficult to believe that 20 years have passed since 9/11 occurred. None of our grandchildren have any remembrance of that fateful day. With no recollection, there is no remembering the anxiety, fear, shock, or anger resulting from the four airplanes used as weapons to attack our nation’s mainland for the first time. Because of the 20-year time line, it brought an additional significance, namely, two decades and close to a full generation.

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
City
Jonesborough, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
The Hill

GOP-backed Arizona election review confirms Biden 2020 win

A late draft of an election audit that will be presented Friday to the Arizona state Senate will confirm that President Biden carried Maricopa County during the 2020 election, and by a wider margin than the final certified results showed. The report, compiled by the Florida-based firm Cyber Ninjas, leaked...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#America#Slavery#The Johnson City Press#Sikh

Comments / 0

Community Policy