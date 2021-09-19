Guest Opinion: America needs a return to community

It seems difficult to believe that 20 years have passed since 9/11 occurred. None of our grandchildren have any remembrance of that fateful day. With no recollection, there is no remembering the anxiety, fear, shock, or anger resulting from the four airplanes used as weapons to attack our nation’s mainland for the first time. Because of the 20-year time line, it brought an additional significance, namely, two decades and close to a full generation.