They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and Phil Jurkovec’s Instagram post of his hand in a cast at Newton-Wellesley Hospital may very well have written the rest of the story for Boston College football this season. Jurkovec was expected to turn the tide for the Eagles and make a .500 team into an ACC powerhouse along with the likes of Clemson. Instead, surgery on his hand meant that Jurkovec will likely remain on the sidelines for the remainder of the season.

NEWTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO