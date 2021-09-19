LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be

Child Covid-19 hospitalization rates have reached a new record high as children across the country head back to school. Recent data from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealed 2,396 children were currently hospitalized with Covid-19 as of Tuesday, a significant jump from the 1,902 pediatric Covid-19 hospitalizations reported by the agency in mid-August. What’s more, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown the majority of children hospitalized for Covid-19 have no known underlying health conditions that would appear to put them at increased risk for serious illness.

