Health Services

LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be

By Editorials
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop trying to create fear about how COVID hospitalizations are overwhelming our hospitals. The Atlantic reported that a group of Harvard and other researchers recently analyzed 50,000 “COVID” patients in VA hospitals and found that 36 percent of them in 2020 had either mild symptoms or were asymptomatic — and that number has grown to almost 50 percent in 2021. Clearly, these people were not admitted for COVID.

