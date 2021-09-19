LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be
Stop trying to create fear about how COVID hospitalizations are overwhelming our hospitals. The Atlantic reported that a group of Harvard and other researchers recently analyzed 50,000 “COVID” patients in VA hospitals and found that 36 percent of them in 2020 had either mild symptoms or were asymptomatic — and that number has grown to almost 50 percent in 2021. Clearly, these people were not admitted for COVID.www.reviewjournal.com
