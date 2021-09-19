CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Opportunity for Chelsea to show its title credentials at Spurs

By Vishnu Raj
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel’s first full season at Chelsea has started positively, especially in the Premier League. No team had scored more points than Tuchel’s Blues ahead of the gameweek five. After having already faced two of the traditional top six sides in Arsenal and Liverpool, it’s a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur up next for Chelsea. Sunday’s match will be the Blues’ third London derby already this campaign. Early season fixtures have not been easy for them, but they’ve managed to cope well with the difficult run of games. That in and of itself makes their current position in the table more than impressive. The squad’s chemistry nonetheless has a considerable room for improvement after the late arrival of various players.

theprideoflondon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Chelsea opens title defense in Champions League

A look at what's happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Barcelona's ability to compete in Europe without Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will be put to the test when it hosts the team that dealt the Spanish side its most humiliating defeat in recent memory. The 8-2 shellacking Bayern Munich handed Barcelona in the 2020 Champions League quarterfinals marked the beginning of the end of the Messi era. The financial troubles that kept Barcelona from re-signing Messi also forced it to loan Griezmann back to AtlÃ©tico Madrid. Ronald Koeman has to find a way to account for the 58 goals the two forwards scored last season. That task falls to Memphis Depay, who has made a promising start at Camp Nou with two goals in three Spanish league matches. Koeman should also have Spain standout Pedri GonzÃ¡lez back in his lineup after the young midfielder rested for two weeks after playing both the European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics. Robert Lewandowski travels after recovering from a groin problem sustained in Saturday's 4-1 win over Leipzig. Serge Gnabry has traveled with the squad but is an injury doubt after hurting his back in the same game. Benfica is back in the group stage after a year away and visits Dynamo Kyiv.
UEFA
FanSided

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Three things to look for against Nuno’s Spurs

Chelsea has started the season strongly with four wins and a draw against Liverpool. Record signing Romelu Lukaku has been nothing short of world-class as he seems to be the missing piece of the jigsaw puzzle. On the other hand, Spurs have added some exciting names to their squad this summer, and their start in the league has been decent as well, except for the weird loss against Crystal Palace. The game should be an exciting watch as both sides line up to take three points. Here’s a look at the things to look for!
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
kion546.com

Man U wins after penalty call backfires; Chelsea beats Spurs

LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo began the comeback as Manchester United won 2-1 at West Ham thanks to Mark Noble having a penalty saved in stoppage time straight after being brought off the bench. Ronaldo canceled out Said Benrahma’s deflected opener and Jesse Lingard struck the winner. United is among the pacesetters on 13 points along with Liverpool and Chelsea, which beat Tottenham 3-0 through Thiago Silva’s header, N’Golo Kante’s deflected strike and Antonio Rudiger’s shot from distance. Brighton is only a point behind the top three after beating Leicester 2-1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea overrun Spurs as Tuchel admits: We needed Kepa in first-half

Chelsea stretched their unbeaten Premier League run to five games as Thomas Tuchel's team deservedly beat Tottenham. After managing no shots on target in the first half, the visitors looked like a different team after the break and scored three second-half goals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Blues opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Chelsea outclass Spurs as stars pay tribute to Greaves

London (AFP) – Chelsea extended their flying start to the season with a 3-0 win at London rivals Tottenham as both clubs paid an emotional tribute to their former striker Jimmy Greaves on Sunday. Thiago Silva put Chelsea ahead early in the second half before N’Golo Kante bagged his first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Uefa Champions League#Spurs#The Premier League#Arsenal#The Tottenham Hotspur#Eagles#German#Rb Leipzig#European#Twitter
SkySports

Tottenham 0-3 Chelsea: Roy Keane 'angry' at Spurs display

Roy Keane has lambasted Tottenham's display in their 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea, admitting that Spurs' collapse had left him "angry". Despite a robust first-half display, Tottenham folded after the interval following the Blues' introduction of N'Golo Kante. "I couldn't believe how bad Spurs were. You can have an off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Chelsea overpower Tottenham in second-half display to confirm title credentials

Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger score for commanding Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's team join Liverpool and Man Utd on 13 points from five games. Consecutive defeats for Spurs with a trip to rivals Arsenal next week. The previous week it had been the European footballer of the year Thomas...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Absolute Chelsea

Chelsea Star Keeping Grounded Ahead of London Derby vs Spurs

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has addressed speculation that the west London side are among the favourites to challenge for the title this year, insisting the importance of staying grounded and taking the season game-by-game. The only team to score more points in the league since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel back...
UEFA
The Independent

Football rumours: Andreas Christensen to stay at Chelsea after club ups offer

What the papers sayStamford Bridge seems set to be Andreas Christensen‘s home for a while longer with the announcement of a new deal expected in coming days. The Sun reports the 25-year-old defender, who was shopped around by Chelsea 18 months ago, will soon sign a £120,000 a week contract with the club after they previously offered the Denmark international less than the £78,000 weekly wage he earns now.James Rodriguez is almost out of the door at Everton according to the Daily Mail. The paper says the Colombian will soon sign with Qatari club Al Rayyan after travelling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea face Man City test as Liverpool, Man Utd bid to keep pace

Chelsea host Premier League champions Manchester City in a stiff test of the leaders' title credentials on Saturday as Liverpool and Manchester United bid to keep pace with Thomas Tuchel's side. Tuchel's team beat Manchester City three times last season -- including in the Champions League final. 
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel looks beyond Pep Guardiola rivalry with Chelsea prepared to ‘suffer’ against Man City

Thomas Tuchel has rejected any personal battle with Pep Guardiola despite having the chance for a history-making fourth successive win over the Manchester City boss.Chelsea manager Tuchel can become the first coach to inflict four defeats in a row on City supremo Guardiola, when the sides meet in Premier League action at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.The hosts could create a six-point gap on Premier League champions City with victory this weekend, but Tuchel has been at pains to downplay the impact of the managerial tussle.Before his three wins over Guardiola and City that culminated with the Champions League final, Tuchel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Norwich vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch the Carabao Cup fixture

Jurgen Klopp will look to extend Liverpool’s good start to the season in their Carabao Cup fixture against Norwich on Tuesday night.Not only are they joint top of the Premier League with Chelsea but they also won their first Champions League group match against AC Milan.The team’s latest win was a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace and manager Klopp discussed team rotation after the match. He told the club website: “We will rotate, we always rotated, but you see in the last line in the last years we couldn’t rotate really because there were always a maximum of two fit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
341K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy