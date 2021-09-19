Opportunity for Chelsea to show its title credentials at Spurs
Thomas Tuchel’s first full season at Chelsea has started positively, especially in the Premier League. No team had scored more points than Tuchel’s Blues ahead of the gameweek five. After having already faced two of the traditional top six sides in Arsenal and Liverpool, it’s a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur up next for Chelsea. Sunday’s match will be the Blues’ third London derby already this campaign. Early season fixtures have not been easy for them, but they’ve managed to cope well with the difficult run of games. That in and of itself makes their current position in the table more than impressive. The squad’s chemistry nonetheless has a considerable room for improvement after the late arrival of various players.theprideoflondon.com
