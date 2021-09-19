Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy's 25th anniversary shines a light on green spaces

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will light up the night at six city parks.

“Making Your Parks Shine,” presented by PNC and UPMC Health Plan, will include lighting installations created by LUXE Creative, a Pittsburgh event and creative services agency.

The Oct. 1-2 event will have block parties, live music, local food vendors and family-friendly activities, including glow-in-the-dark games.

“Pittsburgh has such an appreciation for light and LUXE will do such an amazing job,” said Alana Wenk, director of communications and marketing for the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. “The lighting will be pretty extensive. It is going to look so bright.”

Block parties will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Walled Garden at Mellon Park, the Patricia Rooney Memorial Fountain in Allegheny Commons Park and Schenley Plaza. The block parties on Oct. 2 will be from 6 to 9 p.m. at August Wilson Park, McKinley Park and the Frick Environmental Center. Guests can register at each park’s weblink to stay informed.

All six parks will be illuminated both evenings. The event is free.

The event is to celebrate 25 years of the conservancy’s dedication to caring for the parks. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy was founded in December 1996 by a group of citizens concerned with the deteriorating conditions of Pittsburgh’s historic city parks.

The nonprofit organization works to restore and improve the city’s park system. It has raised more than $130 million and completed 22 major park improvement projects and provides programming for more than 7,500 children annually.

“In previous years we’ve held gala celebrations to honor conservancy milestones,” said Catherine Qureshi, president and chief executive officer of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, in a statement. “Due to the evolving covid-19 pandemic, we thought it would be best to create an event that welcomes all Pittsburghers to safely join us in celebrating 25 years of making Pittsburgh’s beloved green spaces shine, by actually lighting them up.”

Martin Potoczny, founder and CEO of LUXE Creative, said in a statement that he is “thrilled to partner on this exciting once-in-a-lifetime creative project to highlight Pittsburgh’s beautiful parks with artistic lighting installations.”

“We set out to create a collection of immersive, inclusive, citywide visual celebration of the impressive work that the Parks Conservancy has accomplished over the 25 years of their service to the parks of the city of Pittsburgh.”

The celebrations will give the conservancy the opportunity to honor its donors, volunteers and collaborators that have made the organization successful for the past 25 years.

“Our parks are important keystones of our communities. They promote connection to each other and nature, wellbeing, and equity,” said Mayor Bill Peduto, who recognized the conservancy’s 25 years of partnership in helping to create welcoming parks throughout the city, in a statement.

Wenk said this way of celebrating the parks is an opportunity for everyone in Pittsburgh to visit one of the parks and also a way to experience a park they not have been in before.

“People have really relied on the parks during the pandemic,” Wenk said. “And this event will be a way to continue to enjoy these outdoor spaces and stay safe doing it.”