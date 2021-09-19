CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

LETTER: Clark County School District thinking too much about skin color

By Editorials
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn your Monday story “CCSD addressing zones,” the School Board members say they are changing the variance application process for “equity and efficiency.” Then district official Mike Barton says that schools with the highest numbers of zone variances had the highest number of Caucasian students. But the district has “no central system” for tracking detailed data such as the ethnicity of those students. In fact, Trustee Katie Williams was concerned that students won’t be able to attend a school based on their skin color. When will we forget skin color and instead focus on the needs of the students?

nj13 nj13
5d ago

Democrats in the unions hate America they hate white people keep them away from your kids

